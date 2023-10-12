Jeremy Miado understands why Filipino fans got upset when he pounced on injured Lito Adiwang: “I was locked in”

‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado took some heat when he pounced on his injured compatriot Lito Adiwang when they first collided in March last year.

He said that he understood where the upset fans were coming from but made it clear that he was just locked in the match and did not initially realize what had happened.

The 30-year-old Marrok Force representative made the clarification in a faceoff interview with Adiwang on The MMA Superfan. He said:

“I was really locked in during that fight from the moment I stepped foot inside the circle. To be honest, there were a lot of fans who got angry when I swarmed Lito Adiwang with strikes when he injured his knee.”

Check out the interview below:

The incident took place at the landmark ONE X event in March last year in Singapore. While things were heating up between the two, Adiwang saw his right knee buckle and was unable to continue after in the second round, forcing him to absorb a technical knockout loss.

The two have a chance for a redo at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Both are angling for a big win to pad their push in the strawweight division.

Jeremy Miado is coming off a loss in his last match in June, bowing to Russian Mansur Malachiev by submission in the opening round. It was his first defeat in his last five matches and tripped his assault on a top five ranking.

‘Thunder Kid’ Adiwang, meanwhile, made a winning return from his injury on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, defeating Indonesia's Adrian Mattheis with a 23-second TKO (punches) victory.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.