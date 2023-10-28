Lito Adiwang says the extra time helped him work on improving: “I’m becoming more complete as a fighter”

Filipino strawweight sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is already one of the most talented and explosive fighters in ONE Championship. But having been away from competition for almost 18 months before coming back earlier this year, Adiwang says the extra time he’s had has given him purpose and focus on really honing in his skills.

As a result, Adiwang believes he is today a more complete fighter, and that the rest of the ONE Championship strawweight division should watch out.

‘Thunder Kid’ was sidelined last year after tearing his ACL in an all-Filipino clash with countryman ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado at the historic ONE X. He only just returned to action last September against Adrian Mattheis, knocking out the Indonesian in the first round.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang says he has turned the corner in his career, and is ready to make the climb in a stacked division.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“I’m becoming more complete as a fighter. Slowly, I’m improving in all aspects, working on my strengths and fixing my weaknesses. That’s the difference between where I was then and right now. I believe I’m a better fighter, I’m wiser and more technical than last time.”

Adiwang will get the chance to prove himself once more, and showcase his improved skills when he enters the ring for his next fight.

Adiwang is set to rematch Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will not only get bragging rights as the two Filipino rivals look to settle matters once and for all, but also a chance to break into a very competitive strawweight top five. An epic performance here could potentially lead to a top five berth.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.