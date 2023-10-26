Lito Adiwang says explosive fight with Jeremy Miado could end up "becoming a ground battle"

Fiery Filipino strawweight standouts ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang and ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado are two of the most highly skilled and explosive strikers in the world. But at least one of them believes their upcoming battle will end up on the mats.

Adiwang and Miado are set to lock horns at the upcoming ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video next week.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Adiwang, formerly of Baguio City’s famed Team Lakay, is known for his thunderous kicks and the monstrous power in his fists. But over the years, ‘Thunder Kid’ has proven to be a capable grappler.

Which is why Adiwang believes his rematch with Miado could end up being spent on the mats.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said he sees himself submitting ‘The Jaguar’.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“I also believe that this fight will eventually reach the ground, regardless of how it gets there, I see this fight becoming a ground battle, maybe I can control him there, then submit him. That’s how I see this fight happening.”

Adiwang and Miado first met at the historic ONE X in March of 2022, where they went to war in a striking heavy affair. Unfortunately, Adiwang tore his ACL in the middle of the fight, which resulted in a technical knockout victory for Miado.

Now, the rematch is booked and Adiwang and Miado get the chance to set the record straight in this highly anticipated all-Filipino clash.

