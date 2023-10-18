Jeremy Miado sends message to Lito Adiwang ahead of rematch: “Let’s show the world the true power of Philippine MMA”

Filipino firecracker ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado has a message for countryman and strawweight rival ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang, and has urged him to do his best so the pair can put on a show for the fans.

The hard-hitting fighters are set for a highly anticipated rematch to settle unfinished business inside the Circle, and Miado wants to showcase the very best of the Philippines' MMA scene in this fight.

Miado is ready to lock horns with Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Before the two trade their best strikes in the Circle, Miado had a few words for Adiwang in a recent faceoff interview they did on YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan.

‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado said:

“Let’s grind in training and do our best. Regardless of the results, win or lose, let’s show the world the true power of Philippine MMA. So yeah, I wish you the best, and let's both keep safe in training so this rematch will push through. So to all our fans, keep supporting us and watch out for this showdown.”

Miado defeated Adiwang at ONE X in March of 2022. But it was via a freak injury suffered by ‘Thunder Kid’. Both men feel there is a lot of unfinished business between them, and now they finally get to settle the score once and for all.

In the main event, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty will take on ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.