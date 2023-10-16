Lito Adiwang says Jeremy Miado celebrating when he got injured ‘didn’t sit well’: “That moment awoke the beast in me”

Fierce Filipino MMA star ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is a man looking for redemption.

Over a year ago, Adiwang dropped an important bout to fellow Filipino ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado. The two went to war in an all-important all-Filipino showdown at the historic ONE X, with Miado taking home a technical knockout victory.

Unfortunately, that came due to a Lito Adiwang injury, as ‘Thunder Kid’ tore his ACL mid-fight, which caused an abrupt halt to the contest. To add insult to injury, Adiwang watched in agonizing pain as Miado celebrated his victory at the expense of his injured knee. This obviously did not sit well with ‘Thunder Kid.’

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan, Lito Adiwang told Miado face to face that he did not like how ‘The Jaguar’ reacted after he got hurt:

“Bro, Jeremy, you saw my demeanor during my other fights and how I approach all my opponents. That’s not how I treat them. I gotta admit, I was hurt by how you reacted after my injury, especially with the manner in which you celebrated that win after the match was stopped because I got injured. That didn’t sit well with me. That moment awoke the beast in me. Now, all things considered, with everything that has happened, this fight has lit a fire inside me.”

Luckily for Lito Adiwang, he gets his chance at retribution in his next fight.

Lito Adiwang is set to lock horns with Miado in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3rd.

Adiwang is pumped to get back in there with Miado and right the wrongs in the first match.

The former Team Lakay fighter added:

“It’s game time. Let’s do this’. Let’s do this rematch so the winner will be clear. I’m really happy that we can finally settle this and hopefully, this time, there will be no injuries, and may the best man win.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.