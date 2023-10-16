Jeremy Miado says no one can predict how Lito Adiwang fight would have ended if not for injury: “What’s done is done”

Fiery Filipino strawweight fighter ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado says it’s not his fault his first fight with ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang ended in a disappointing manner by virtue of an injury his opponent sustained.

Miado and Adiwang first met at ONE X in 2022, and ‘The Jaguar’ ended up defeating ‘Thunder Kid’ via technical knockout, after the former Team Lakay fighter tore his ACL mid-fight.

Miado believes the two were on equal footing for as long as the fight lasted, before the unfortunate end.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Miado said he has chosen to move on from the first fight, and that fans should too.

‘The Jaguar’ said:

“As we know, ONE Championship scores fights differently with the Global Mixed Martial Arts ruleset. I believe he had the advantage in round one. His low kicks were doing damage, and I think that scored some points in the judges’ eyes. We also had one takedown each in the opening round, so we were even in that regard.”

“I know I was finally getting my rhythm and the momentum was going in my favor in round 2 up until that unfortunate injury. I think we can’t really predict how that fight would have ended if the injury didn’t happen. What’s done is done. All I can say is ONE doesn’t score fights per round, they judge it as a whole. So we can’t really say who would have won, had the fight continued. It is what it is.”

Luckily for Miado, it won’t be long before he gets the chance to finally prove he is better than Adiwang.

Miado and Adiwang are set to lock horns in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.