“I am far from being okay” – Angela Lee opens up on battle with mental health

Balancing life at the top of the martial arts sphere alongside daily requirements can take a toll on anyone. That includes longtime ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee, who revealed her personal battle with mental health yesterday.

The Singapore-American superstar penned a message on her personal journey on The Players’ Tribune, and has opened up in more detail on some demons that she has faced during her career as an elite mixed martial artist.

With incredibly brave and inspiring words, ‘Unstoppable’ touched on what brought on her difficult times in her career and how she has overcome them.

Crediting husband Bruno Pucci and her close circle with helping her and holding her hand through the ups and downs, Lee has used her own experiences to try and help others who find themselves in similar positions to what she has gone through.

While she isn’t completely up and out the other side, she is doing much better now thanks to the support of her loved ones and the things in life that make her happy.

During an interview with ESPN MMA alongside Daniel Cormier, Angela Lee spoke about the ongoing process of getting better and how being a mother keeps her on the right path:

“It’s a process and, I gotta be honest, I am far from being okay with everything that’s happened in life, but I’m doing my best. I think it's just about putting one foot in front of the other and taking it one step at a time.”

Angela Lee added:

“For me, what keeps me going and heading in the right direction is thinking about my daughter, she's two years old, and I want her to grow up to be able to share what she's going through with me, and I want to be able to make the change and create that safe environment for her.”

Watch the full interview below:

If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available. In the US, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.