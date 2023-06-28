Angela Lee says ‘one of the best decisions’ to enroll two-year-old daughter Ava Marie in swimming lessons 

Longtime ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee remains focused on spending more time with her family as she takes an extended break from competition.

Following the tragic loss of her younger sister Victoria Lee in December 2022, the ONE atomweight world champion has participated in a couple of events to honor her late 18-year-old sister.

Besides that, the 26-year-old has kept herself busy raising her only daughter, Ava Marie, alongside loving husband and fellow MMA athlete, Bruno Pucci.

In a recent Instagram post, Angela Lee shared some insight into what her life looks like right now, posting a video and caption about taking their two-year old to swimming lessons and the benefits of not underestimating children:

“Bruno and I decided to enroll Ava in swimming lessons since she's always been so drawn to the water and it's been one of the best decisions we've made as parents! 🙌🏼

“She's only 2 years old but she's already learned how to hold her breath, kick, jump in the water safely, hold the ledge and swim to the stairs to safely get out of the pool. We still have 6 more lessons but Ava already learned enough skills to earn her tadpole certificate! 🤩👏🏼

“We are so proud! 🥹 Our children are more capable than we give them credit for. They just need the opportunity to learn and grow! 🫶🏼”

While Lee continues to be a daughter, sister, and a supermum to her close circle in Hawaii, United States, as they continue grieving for Victoria, ONE Championship has done their part by introducing a Victoria Lee day every January 13 – the date of the teenager’s last booked fight.

ONE would also give out the Victoria Lee Award every year to a fighter who “goes above and beyond the call of duty” in giving back to their community through charitable efforts and contributions.

