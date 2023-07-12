Angela Lee shows off unstoppable BJJ with husband Bruno Pucci in Hawaii

Angela Lee is back on the mats, this time working on her already tremendous Brazilian jiu-jitsu game.

The reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion went hard into training and showed off her grind-out style against husband and fellow BJJ black belt Bruno Pucci at United BJJ Hawaii in Waipio.

Lee, who also holds a black belt in Taekwondo, worked on her transitions and, at one point, had her husband in an arm triangle choke.

“No Gi Tuesdays & Thursdays #UnitedBJJHawaii,” posted United BJJ Hawaii on its Instagram account.

Arguably the most dominant grappler in the current mixed martial arts landscape, Lee made an immediate impact on the global scene and she utilized her crippling BJJ on her way to the world title.

Lee made her ONE Championship debut as an 18-year-old at ONE: Warrior’s Quest in May 2015 in Singapore and quickly submitted Aya Saied Saber with an armbar in the first round.

In her sixth professional fight, ‘Unstoppable’ scored a unanimous decision win over Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi to become the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight world champion at ONE: Ascent to Power in May 2016.

The Singaporean-American has since defended the atomweight throne five times against Jenny Huang, Istela Nunes, Yamaguchi, rival Xiong Jing Nan, and Stamp Fairtex.

Lee, however, has taken a sabbatical following the untimely death of her younger sister Victoria in December 2022.

In her absence, ONE Championship instituted a ONE interim women’s atomweight world title bout between Stamp and South Korean star Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 this September.

It’s still uncertain whether Lee will come back to competition. Nevertheless, the women’s atomweight division will have an interim ruler later this year.

