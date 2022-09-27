“Everything’s lined up” - The stage is set for Angela Lee to reach double-champ status

ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee is making final preparations as the countdown to ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs Lee 3 begins.

For the first time since October 2019, Lee and ONE strawweight world champion, Xiong Jing Nan, will go toe-to-toe inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on US primetime on September 30.

The championship bout marks Xiong’s seventh world title defense overall and her second against the challenger. As the favorite heading into this match, Lee has the weight of the world on her shoulders as she seeks to make a historic statement in her family’s hometown of Singapore.

Feeling ready and confident for her future brawl with Xiong, there’s nothing left for the 26-year-old mom-champ to do but to soak it all in.

Speaking to ONE Championship, she said:

“I am looking at it like [I have to defend my home turf]. Because capturing the second title, becoming champ-champ, this is what I’ve been after for so many years. Now is finally the right time, everything’s lined up, and I need to capitalize on this moment and capture it, because if I don’t, I’m not going to get [another] chance to fight for this belt.”

Angela Lee showed that she hasn’t lost a step since taking a break to prepare for motherhood. She defeated Stamp Fairtex in impressive fashion on her return at ONE X last March. Her historic and triumphant comeback gave her the distinction of being the first mom-champ to defend a world title in the promotion.

Representing both the US and Singapore, Angela Lee takes pride in her culture, training, and family at United MMA for leading her to the most important championship bout of her 7-year career under ONE Championship.

Ken Lee is proud of the hard work Angela Lee’s been putting in during fight camp

No one knows what’s going on behind the scenes at Angela Lee’s fight camp more than her father and coach, Ken Lee.

While Lee is too modest to talk about the sleepless nights she endures while preparing for her fight against Xiong Jing Nan, her father Ken Lee took the time to express how proud he is of Angela’s work ethic and how well she is balancing the needs of her baby daughter Ava Marie with her training during her fight camp.

He told ONE Championship:

“Her opponent is just focusing on the fight and drilling, she’s maybe up at 3 a.m. nursing and then getting up and training again. So, she definitely has grown a lot as a person. She’s much stronger, and I’m very proud of her.”

