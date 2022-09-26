“Shut her down everywhere” - Angela Lee promises fans they will see the "best version" of her

Angela Lee has waited almost three years to close out her trilogy with ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan. The two will meet once again in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30 with ‘The Panda’ putting her strawweight title on the line. If she wins, Angela Lee will finally be included on the shortlist of ONE two-division world champions.

ONE Championship and Prime Video recently shared a short video clip on Instagram to hype up the impending main event showdown with the caption:

“@ONEChampionship’s biggest women's MMA stars collide in a trilogy fight on September 30, as atomweight queen Angela Lee challenges Xiong Jing Nan for the strawweight belt on Prime Video 💥”

In the brief video clip, Angela Lee delivers a message to the ONE strawweight world champion, saying:

“I’m just gonna shut her down everywhere. In this fight, the fans are gonna see the best version of me.”

Reigning as the first and only atomweight world champion, Lee is looking for a big win in the world of strawweights after a brief foray into the division yielded disappointing results back in 2019. Of course, a lot can change over the course of three years, and ‘Unstoppable’ is more determined than ever to make history and bring another world title home to the famous Lee family.

Angela Lee feels she has surpassed Xiong Jing Nan since their last encounter

Since their back-to-back match-ups in 2019, Angela Lee feels that she has seen a lot of improvement in her game. However, she can’t say the same for her opponent Xiong Jing Nan. While Lee took a brief hiatus from competeing, she gave birth to her daughter and spent some much-needed time with her family. On the flip side, 'The Panda' has added three more victories to her resume.

Although Lee was busy with her family, she did hit the gym on a regular basis. It showed in her triumphant return at ONE X when she defeated Stamp Fairtex via second-round submission.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Lee believes she has made far more improvements than her adversary in U.S. primetime:

“I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

