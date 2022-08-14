“The sky’s the limit for Ava” - Angela Lee says she would support daughter in MMA in the future

ONE women's atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee has had a remarkable 2022 so far. After giving birth to a beautiful daughter last year and taking time away from the circle to focus on motherhood, Lee returned to action this year at ONE X.

Lee impressed the entire MMA world by stopping her most dangerous opponent yet, ONE atomweight world Grand Prix champion, Stamp Fairtex. After the fight, Lee celebrated her win by conducting her post-fight interview with her daughter Ava in one arm and her ONE atomweight belt in the other:

It's no secret that Lee sees raising her daughter as her finest achievement, with her ONE Championship world title as perhaps her second. In an interview with Helen Yee backstage at the ONE x Prime Video press conference in LA, Lee talked about her work-life balance:

"Becoming a mother is my greatest joy in life and my daughter, she is just my pride and joy. I think since becoming a mother, she has really reignited the fire that I have for mixed martial arts. She’s given me a new purpose. Everything that I do now, you know, there’s [a] reason behind it, and she’s my motivation, so yeah, I’m just so incredibly happy to be Ava’s mom."

When asked if she would be supportive of her daughter if, years from now, Ava decides to lace up the MMA gloves as well, Lee had this to say:

"Who knows? The sky’s the limit for Ava, and I don’t want to push her to do anything in life, but I will support her in anything she chooses."

If Ava indeed follows in her mom's footsteps, she'll be in good hands as the Lees are quite the fighting family. Apart from Angela Lee, siblings Victoria and Christian are also successful ONE athletes. Their father, Ken Lee, serves as their head coach. Besides, Ava's father, Bruno Pucci, is a jiu-jitsu black belt and a former fighter himself.

Watch the full interview below:

"I have bigger things planned than a grappling match" - Angela Lee on a potential match with Danielle Kelly

In the interview, Helen Yee pointed out a potential submission grappling match with Danielle Kelly, who was also present at the press conference. In response to the speculation, Angela Lee responded:

"Honestly, I think I have biggger things planned than a grappling match, you know. I think she [Kelly] is just trying to call me out and use my name to get some sort of shine on her and uh, making little remarks at me, you know, saying I'm 'not a legit grappler'.

If anyone knows me and sees my fights, they know that I'm a crazy grappler. i always submit my opponents. So, for me, I'm not gonna waste any time and energy on her, her comments. I'm just gonna focus on big things in life like probably my next title defense."

Since the press conference, Angela Lee and Danielle Kelly have been trading light barbs at each other. Lee, however, is firm at saying that she is more focused on bigger things. The potential rivalry with Kelly is still yet to pick up some serious steam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari