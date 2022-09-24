“I think this is the best fight” - Jihin Radzuan relishes facing top atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex

Jihin Radzuan can make a big statement at ONE on Prime Video 2 if she can score a win over No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex. Sitting as the No.5-ranked contender in the division, a win over the world title challenger could put Radzuan in pole position for a women’s atomweight world title fight.

Discussing the bout with ONE Championship just days away from stepping into the circle, Radzuan said that she doesn’t necessarily see her fight with Stamp Fairtex as the most important fight of her career, but it is certainly the best fight for her right now:

“I wouldn’t exclusively say that Stamp is going to be the most important fight – I think every fight is important – but in terms of building my brand, I think this is the best fight.”

Their U.S. primetime scrap is important for ‘Shadow Cat’ as well as Stamp Fairtex, who hopes to get another shot at Angela Lee’s atomweight world title in the future. The two warriors previously met at ONEX in March, with Lee making her first appearance inside the circle in nearly two and a half years.

Despite the long layoff, ‘Unstoppable’ entered the contest like she had never left, scoring the eighth submission victory of her MMA career.

Watch Radzuan's debut outing in ONE Championship below:

Christian Lee applauds Stamp Fairtex’s transition to mixed martial arts

Christian Lee, younger brother to ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, recently recaptured the ONE lightweight title in a spectacular showing at ONE 160 in August. ‘The Warrior’ dominated former world champion Ok Rae Yoon for six minutes before the referee saw enough.

Prior to his long-awaited rematch with the South Korean, Christian Lee discussed his sister’s atomweight rival Stamp Fairtex in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. Lee was complimentary of Stamp’s transition to MMA and how she worked her way to the top of the division.

“It's great that she focused a lot on her groundwork to round out her game. And she did really well getting to the top of the division. But, you know, you can still see that divide when you find someone who's stylistic and adds on another style, as opposed to somebody who's trained in mixed martial arts their whole life, as a whole. I thought that was very impressive.”

Watch Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee II in the video below:

