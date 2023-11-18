Angela Lee hopes FightStory will serve as the “catalyst” for change for professional athletes to embrace mental health

Former undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and ONE Championship legend ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee says that sharing her story of nearly committing suicide in a 2017 deliberate car accident will empower others to do the same and confront their mental and emotional demons.

Lee recently retired from professional mixed martial arts to establish FightStory, a non-profit organization that aims to help people dealing and struggling with depression and suicide. This comes months after her younger sister, Victoria Lee, tragically passed away in December of 2022 when she took her own life.

At the time of her 2017 incident, media and press reported that Lee had fallen asleep at the wheel, which caused her car to roll over multiple times in a total wreck. Just last September, Lee revealed that she had purposely tried to drive her car off a cliff in Hawaii, where she lives, but hit a guard rail instead.

Speaking in a guest appearance on The Aloha Hour, Lee detailed the ordeal, and says her story should help people deal with their own demons.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“I think that's going to be a great catalyst for other athletes [her being open about her suicide attempt] and whatnot to share their stories and what that helps with.”

“I think in my opinion, FightStory is the fight story everybody's trying to overcome. That's what the fight is right? And I think when they see other people who may share in a thought that they have had, whether it be something like that or it's something remotely similar, I think it's helpful to know that you don't feel so alone in this world, you know.”

Lee was last seen in action at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III in October of 2022, where she lost a unanimous decision to Xiong Jing Nan on the judges’ scorecards, and failed to become a two-division MMA world champion.