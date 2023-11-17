Angela Lee recalls just how ‘naturally talented’ Victoria Lee was: “She was the most artistic and musically gifted”

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee is still coming to terms with the loss of her younger sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria Lee after the teenage fighter tragically took her own life in December of 2022.

At the time, Victoria was one of the most promising young athletes, and many viewed her as a future world champion, like her older sister Angela and older brother, ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee. Needless to say, Victoria had some pretty big shoes to fill.

Angela says the family never pressured Victoria to follow their path and even actively encouraged her sister to carve her destiny. In a recent guest appearance on The Aloha Hour, Angela talked about Victoria and her once-promising career.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“I guess you could say she was following in our footsteps, but she didn't have to do that and I always told her, because out of all of us, she was the most talented and she was the most artistic, you know.”

“She would always paint and draw and she wanted to be like an animator and then she was musically gifted. She taught herself piano and ukulele and she could cook, she could bake, she could do everything. So you know I always talk to her and be like ‘Sis, you don't have to do this, don't don't do this.’ And for a while she took a break and she went to school.”

Angela retired from professional MMA competition in September, relinquishing her atomweight gold. She has since established a non-profit organization, FightStory, which aims to help people suffering from depression and suicide.

The 27-year-old says she has no regrets about her decision and has truly left her fighting career behind for good.

‘Unstoppable’ added:

“So, you know, I just think that after last year, things just needed to change and I can't go back to the way I was living because things aren't like that anymore.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on Angela Lee.