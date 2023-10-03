Angela Lee on her non-profit Fightstory: “We’re starting a conversation that most people usually choose to avoid”

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has chosen to walk off into the sunset of her illustrious professional fighting career, trading in her MMA gloves to focus on helping those in need of guidance.

Lee announced her retirement last week, just before the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The 27-year-old Singaporean-American superstar brought 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold into the circle and symbolically laid the belt in the middle of the canvas.

‘Unstoppable’ says she will now focus on running her non-profit organization, Fightstory, which aims to help people dealing with depression and suicide, especially combat sports athletes.

Fightstory was established months after Lee’s younger sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria, tragically took her own life last December.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Lee talked about Fightstory’s mission. She said:

“Everyone has their own time for healing. And I think, what’s more important is that we’re starting a conversation that most people usually choose to avoid or not have. And creating this kind of awareness will bring more education about the topic of mental health and, you know, we aim to do better for the next generation.”

The Lee family has endured a horrific past few months, grieving the loss of their beloved Victoria, and Fightstory is Angela’s way of coping with the ordeal. She and husband Bruno Pucci are determined to be the light for people traversing a dark path.

More importantly, it allows Lee to build a safe space for their daughter, Ava Marie, and future children to share their thoughts and feelings.

Lee added:

“And when I think about why I’m doing this, I think about my daughter and wanting to create a safe space and safe environment for her to, you know, share how she’s feeling with me and my husband.”

After spending a week in Singapore, Lee is now back at home in Hawaii, where she now lives as a former ONE world champion.

