Angela Lee ready to ‘redirect’ all her energy to Fightstory after retirement: “I'm ready for this change”

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee said she is all set to begin life in retirement, redirecting her focus to, among other things, her newly formed non-profit, Fightstory.

‘Unstoppable’ called it a day on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video in Singapore. She first vacated the ONE atomweight world title before announcing her retirement at the age of 27, citing that it was time for her to move on to the next phase of her life.

While she is expecting a big change following a highly successful fighting career, she has expressed readiness for it. Among the things she is going to be busy with is Fightstory.

She shared to ESPN MMA in an interview:

“For me, it's been a crazy journey and I have nothing but love for the sport and for ONE Championship for MMA. But I'm going to be redirecting my energy to Fightstory, the non-profit that I've created. And yeah, I’m gonna be looking to carry on the fight outside of the cage. I'm ready for this change.”

Watch the interview below:

Fightstory is a project aimed at helping people struggling with mental health go through life, including Angela Lee herself. It is also to honor the memory of her younger sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria, who took her own life at the age of 18 back in December 2022.

Lee said reception for the non-profit has been overwhelming so far, inspiring them to maintain the mission they have set for it.

The Singaporean-American fighter was undefeated as ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion, successfully defending her title, which she won in 2016, five times. She ended her ONE Championship career with an 11-3 record.

Upon Lee's retirement, Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex ascended to the top of the division after beating Ham Seo Hee of South Korea by third-round technical knockout in their headlining title fight at ONE Fight Night 14.