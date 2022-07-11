“I’m not scared to fight in any range” - Angela Lee responds to Danielle Kelly’s grappling callout

Angela Lee does not back down from any fight, whether in MMA or in submission grappling.

The ONE women’s atomweight world champion has proven her mastery of the ground game in MMA. With submission grappling now featured on ONE Championship’s fight cards, it could only be a matter of time before Lee crosses over to the sport.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Unstoppable’ expressed her desire to test her skills against Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly.

Angela Lee said:

“I love grappling. I’m a big fan of it. Obviously, you can see it in my fights, that I’m very grappling-based. So, I would love to match up with Kelly. I think it’d be a great fight, and I think a lot of people would like to see that, too.”

Lee has dominated the women’s atomweight division for years, and is the only person to hold the world title in the division since its inception. She said that she is confident in a submission grappling match because of her well-rounded training as an MMA fighter.

“I’m not scared to fight in any range. I’m very confident. MMA is the hardest job in the world because you got to be the best in the world in every single area, and that’s where I think me, my brother, and my family shine."

Lee added:

“We try to be very well-rounded mixed martial artists, box with world champion boxers, and grapple with world champion grapplers, so it’s no problem.”

Angela Lee predicts the outcome of potential match with Danielle Kelly

Angela Lee has defeated every challenger she has faced in the atomweight division. While competing against Danielle Kelly means Lee will be competing in a different sport in ONE Championship, she remains supremely confident in her skills.

The 26-year-old has a clear picture of how their match would end, and explained that her experience and her resilience are two major factors that support her belief.

“I see it ending in me submitting her,” she said. “For me, I mean, I’ve been fighting for a while now. And obviously, you hope for the best-case scenario. But one thing that I trust in myself is I always get the job done – and it doesn’t matter what amount of time it’ll take, but [it will] definitely [happen] before the round ends.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far