Angela Lee says two-year-old daughter Ava Marie has already begun martial arts training: “She’s the youngest”

Angela Lee may no longer be competing in mixed martial arts, but that has not stopped her two-year-old daughter Ava Marie from picking up martial arts even at a very young age.

The former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion happily shared this in an interview with The Aloha Hour, relaying how her daughter is among the youngest taking part in the classes that she and husband Bruno Pucci conduct at their gym United BJJ Hawaii.

Angela Lee said:

“My daughter just started training as well. We have a THOTS (The High Order Thinking Skills) class, for three years and up, it’s like a basic introductory to a class essentially. Like how to listen, how to sit down, how to break fall, you know.”

She continued:

“She's the youngest but, you know, she does really good and I think it's great you know these basic things like how to break fall it’s so important when she's at the playground running, she falls down, boom break fall, you know?”

Check out the interview below:

Angela Lee called it a career at the age of 27 back in September to focus on what she said is the next chapter in her life. Before making the announcement, she vacated the ONE atomweight world title, which she held since 2016 and successfully defended five times.

In retirement, aside from focusing on her role as a mother and wife, she is also channelling her efforts to her newly formed nonprofit Fightstory. The project aims to help people struggling with mental health like her go through life.

Even before she announced her exit from the game, Angela Lee was already on a self-imposed break to mourn the passing last December of her younger sister and fellow ONE Championship fighter Victoria, who took her own life at the age of 18. Fightstory was also established to honor her memory.