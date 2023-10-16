“This passion is what’s going to drive it” – Angela Lee certain Fightstory will ‘bring people together’

Over the past few weeks, Angela Lee has proven why she earned the nickname “Unstoppable” during her career in MMA.

It has been an incredibly tough period for the former ONE atomweight world champion as she opened herself up to talk about her life.

As well as revealing the difficulties she has faced throughout her career regarding mental health, Lee also announced her retirement from MMA following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria in December last year.

Having vacated the ONE atomweight world championship that was then secured by Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, the former titleholder has set her sights on a new goal.

At this stage in her life, Lee is motivated by a different pursuit, one that she hopes will help others by opening up about her own battles. Through her non-profit organization Fightstory, the 27-year-old is aiming to set up a platform that can provide support to others that are coping with their mental health journey.

Drawing from her own experiences, Lee hopes to use everything that she has been through and turn it into a positive by creating something that would have both helped her out when she was at her lowest and will honor the memory of her sister.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Angela Lee spoke about how her focus in life has shifted towards Fightstory as she looks to build something for the future:

"It's still something that's really really close to my heart and I think this passion is what's going to drive it and is going to be what will bring people together. A lot of work to do still, but yeah ready for it.”

Watch the full interview below:

