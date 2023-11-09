Angela Lee shares how her romance with Bruno Pucci began: “We started off choking each other on the mats”

Women’s MMA great Angela Lee revealed that her love story with Bruno Pucci is quite unconventional.

After all, she met the love of her life on the mats. Before they became husband and wife, Lee and Pucci started as training partners exchanging techniques in ‘The Gentle Art’ of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The recently retired athlete appeared on The Aloha Hour and talked about the next chapter after hanging up her gloves. ‘Unstoppable’ even shared tidbits about her personal life, including how her relationship with the Brazilian began:

“He is from Brazil, from Curitiba, Brazil, so kind of down south. I met him in Singapore and we were both like teammates on the Evolve Fight Team, so it's a big gym in Singapore and he was teaching over there and training, so he was also fighting in ONE Championship as well.”

The Singaporean-American superstar continued:

“We started off as teammates literally yeah, choking each other on the mats. And so I've been with him since the end of 2016 and we got married here in Hawaii in 2018, and yeah now have a daughter.”

The rest, as we now know, is history. Angela Lee and Bruno Pucci welcomed their little bundle of joy, Ava Pucci, in 2021.

Now that she’s officially out of the fight game, Lee cherishes every waking moment with her family. The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion has been focusing on her non-profit organization Fightstory, along with juggling her responsibilities as a doting wife and mother.

She added:

“It’s been going just so great. Bruno loves it [staying in Hawaii], the only thing it's just hard being away from his family and we're going there for the holidays this Christmas. We're really excited it's his first time being home for the holidays in ten years. So he's just been working. It's a big sacrifice but yeah we're really excited to bring Ava over there and try to practice Portuguese with her.”

Here's Angela Lee’s full interview: