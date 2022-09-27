Angela Lee teaches Filipina Formula 3 W Series racecar driver Bianca Bustamante how to fight

You never know who you’re going to inspire at the highest level, and Angela Lee was ecstatic to be able to spend an afternoon with Formula 3 W Series racecar driver Bianca Bustamante – the first Filipino Formula 3 racecar driver in the history of the sport.

The two elite sports figures met up at Evolve MMA in Far East Square in Singapore to swap stories. Lee regailed her newfound friend with her journey as a female mixed martial arts world champion – the youngest in history – and Bustamante her rise through professional racecar driving. Both MMA and Formula 3 are male-dominated sports.

ONE Championship set up a racecar simulation, with Bustamante teaching Lee the basics of racecar driving. Meanwhile, the Singaporean-American MMA megastar showed Bustamante some of her MMA moves in the cage.

Needless to say, it was a very interesting exchange between two female sports icons.

Check out Angela Lee and Bianca Bustamante's interaction below:

Bustamante is in town for the Formula 1 event in Singapore this week. She’s a W Series racer.

W Series is a free-to-enter racing championship competition that launched in 2018, which provides equal opportunities and financial support to women in this sport. The goal is to entice more women to pursue racecar driving as a legitimate career path and competitive sport.

Conversely, Angela Lee is also in town for her own fight. The 26-year-old nicknamed ‘Unstoppable’ will attempt to make history and become a two-division women’s world champion. She will take on reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2.

ONE on Prime Video 2 emanates live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on September 30th, and will be broadcast via Prime Video on U.S. primetime.

Angela Lee promises fans a different fight

To make history, Angela Lee needs to change things up inside the Circle. She has already succumbed to Xiong in a failed strawweight world title bid in March of 2019. Xiong stopped Lee with a crushing body shot in the fifth and final round.

‘Unstoppable’ came back months later to submit Xiong in defense of her atomweight strap.

The 26-year-old Mililani, Hawaii resident says she plans on coming into this trilogy fight with an entirely different look. Lee told Inside Fighting in a recent interview:

“This time around, we have a lot of history, we know each other pretty well, this is kinda round 11, so to speak. But it’s been three years. Even though I’ve had my whole pregnancy and came back from it, I feel like I’ve evolved so much as a fighter since the last time we fought. You can see that in my most recent fight against Stamp. So I’m really excited to showcase those skills and it’s gonna be a different fight this time around.”

