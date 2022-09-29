Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan promise to put on a show for fans at ONE on Prime Video 2

After three long years, strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and atomweight queen Angela Lee will finally meet for their highly-anticipated trilogy bout in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

‘The Panda’ will put her strawweight title on the line against Lee, who aims to add herself to the exclusive list of two-division world champions under the ONE Championship banner.

The last time the two women's world champions stepped inside the Circle against one another was nearly three years ago. With each one holding a fifth-round finish over the other, there is a lot on the line when they clash during U.S. primetime.

Both women appeared at the ONE on Prime Video 2 press conference to talk about the impending threequel. Each competitor was asked about their previous two meetings in 2019 and how this third showdown differs from the first two. Xiong Jing Nan said:

“I have done a lot of preparations be it grappling or striking. I hope to bring an interesting fight this coming Saturday.”

When ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee was asked the same question, she replied with:

“I’m really excited for a third matchup. It’s been three years, and I know we both have improved since then. And I’m excited to step in the cage to test ourselves and see who’s gonna come out on top. It’s gonna be a great fight.”

Angela Lee believes becoming a two-division world champion is meant to be

In March 2019, Angela Lee got her first crack at Xiong Jing Nan’s ONE women’s strawweight world championship.

Unfortunately, things did not go Lee’s way. ‘The Panda’ scored a fifth-round knockout, handing Lee the first loss of her professional MMA career. Seven months later, Angela Lee got the win back in defense of her atomweight title, earning a fifth-round submission over Xiong in their rematch at ONE: Century Part 1.

35 months later, Angela Lee gets another chance at two-division supremacy. Believing that everything happens for a reason, Lee told ONE Championship that she’s meant to become the strawweight champion and her time to do it is at ONE on Prime Video 2:

“That is the goal. This fight is my legacy fight. I’m so excited! I’ve been working hard for this. This is something that I’ve wanted since 2019, three years ago already. I think the time has finally come. everything’s falling into place, and to do it while being a mom is just on another level. Everything happens for a reason - I wasn’t meant to get it in 2019, but it’s meant to happen now.”

