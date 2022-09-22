“The belt will stay with me” - Xiong Jing Nan determined to beat Angela Lee in trilogy

ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan believes that her title isn’t going anywhere when she meets fellow world champion Angela Lee in the ONE on Prime Video 2 main event.

Stepping into the circle during U.S. primetime for the first time, ‘The Panda’ will settle the score with the reigning atomweight queen after two previous meetings that saw the fighters go 1-1, each scoring a fifth-round finish over the other.

The last time the two women squared off, it was Lee who walked away with the victory, successfully defending her ONE women's atomweight world title. Going into this bout, Xiong Jing Nan will put her own title on the line for the second time in their series.

‘The Panda’ recently shared an interview clip of herself previewing the upcoming champion vs. champion showdown with a message letting Lee know that the strawweight strap is staying put.

“The belt will still stay with me after 1st October☝️ #ONEonPrimeVideo2 #xiongjingnan”

Since her loss to Lee at ONE: Century Part 1 in October 2019, Xiong Jing Nan has scored three straight victories over Tiffany Teo, Michelle Nicolini, and Ayaka Mura. Meanwhile, ‘Unstoppable’ was out of action for nearly two-and-a-half years following the birth of her daughter in April 2021.

Lee returned at ONE’s 10th-year anniversary showcase ONE X in March, scoring a second-round submission over ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

Angela Lee’s father Ken Lee ready to help the family capture another world championship against Xiong Jing Nan

When it comes to legendary MMA families, there is none better than the Lee family. That was proven once again at ONE 160 when Christian Lee recaptured the ONE lightweight world championship in dominant fashion over Ok Rae Yoon in the evening’s main event.

The family is now looking to add another world title to their credit when Anglea Lee steps into the main event spotlight against Xiong Jing Nan on September 30.

The patriarch of the Lee family, Ken Lee, recently discussed his eldest daughter’s US primetime fight with ‘The Panda’ while speaking to ONE Championship.

“Preparing for Xiong will be much the same as preparing for Ok, and we’ve had two camps preparing for Xiong. We’ve had 10 rounds working with her already, so we know her very well. We know her game very well, as she should know Angela’s game very well. But I think it’s one of those things. It’s a great matchup for Angela.”

Should Angela Lee emerge victorious at ONE on Prime Video 2, it would be a historic moment for the Lee family, who will have captured two world championships in the span of five weeks.

Check out Jing Nan's top knockouts in ONE Championship below:

