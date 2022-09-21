“I’m not the same Xiong Jing Nan” - Xiong Jing Nan believes she will present a new challenge for Angela Lee

Xiong Jing Nan can’t wait to showcase the new tricks up her sleeve when she defends her ONE women’s strawweight world title against rival Angela Lee.

In the build-up to their main event grudge match at ONE on Prime Video 2, which will air live at US primetime on September 30, Xiong teased a new and improved version of ‘The Panda’.

The Chinese MMA superstar told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“I’m sure everyone is looking forward to it, including me and Angela Lee. I believe that she knows me very well, and I know her very well. But I’m happy that I’m not the same Xiong Jing Nan. I’m improving and I’m changing, so I think it will be a very, very good match to watch.”

It appears that Xiong and Lee’s careers will forever be intertwined after those first two epic bouts. The upcoming third one, of course, is expected to be an all-out barnburner as well.

By now, the two decorated world champions are already quite familiar with each other’s strengths and weaknesses. After all, they carved similar paths to victory on both occasions.

Xiong and Lee clocked each other silly before finishing it in round five of their respective wins. Both fighters have evolved since their last encounter at ONE: Century Part 1 in 2019, and it will be interesting to see who developed more during that span.

Xiong Jing Nan wants to end rivalry with Angela Lee with a KO win

After failing to snatch Angela Lee’s ONE women’s atomweight world championship, Xiong Jing Nan returned to her division and racked up three successful title defenses at 125 pounds.

Known for her ruthless aggression early in her career, ‘The Panda’ was noticeably more patient and methodical in her last three wins over tough challengers Tiffany Teo, Michelle Nicolini, and Ayaka Miura.

Xiong, whose 10 of 17 career victories have come by knockout, still possessed that fight-ending power but was visibly more cerebral in picking her shots.

The strawweight queen, however, said all gloves will be off in the trilogy. Xiong made it clear that she wants to end her rivalry with Lee in the most convincing manner possible.

She shared:

“Of course, I’d like to get the knockout and I want to give a KO in a beautiful way. But you have to know that no one can predict the outcome in the circle.”

