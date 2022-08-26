Christian Lee obliterates Ok Rae Yoon to reclaim ONE lightweight world title

In the ONE 160 main event, former lightweight world champion Christian Lee returned to the circle to face the man who took his title, South Korea’s Ok Rae Yoon.

There was a lot of controversy following their ONE: Revolution bout in September 2021. ‘The Warrior’ famously called “bull****” on the judges' decision that night. He had no intentions of letting this one go to the scorecards as both fighters came face-to-face to determine the undisputed lightweight king.

The pair wasted no time in the first round, immediately trading shots with one another. Lee’s striking looked good, landing a solid jab and catching Ok as he attempted to move in and close the distance. At the two-minute mark, Lee landed a big head kick that knocked Ok off balance and followed it up with a couple of solid strikes.

Lee picked up the pressure and dropped Ok Rae Yoon with 90 seconds left in the round and delivered a series of nasty knees, but Ok survived and got back to his feet. ‘The Warrior’ swarmed the South Korean, delivering hard-hitting shots and causing a significant amount of swelling over his right eye. It was a phenomenal first five minutes for the former world champion.

Coming out for the second round intent on finishing what he started in the first, Lee pushed Ok back to the fence and landed a big overhand right, sending the South Korean to the canvas. Lee proceeded to smash Ok with knees to the head until the referee had no choice but to step in and call a stop to the bout.

Christian Lee is once again the ONE lightweight world champion.

Christian Lee recaptures the ONE lightweight world championship in dominant fashion

Christian Lee said he was going to finish Ok Rae Yoon in the ONE 160 main event, and he did just that. It was a spectacular performance from ‘The Warrior’ who can now put his feud with the South Korean to bed. Following the fight, Mitch Chilson spoke with Lee about his incredible win after last year’s disappointing title loss. The newly crowned champion said:

"The biggest mistake I made in the previous fight is when I get into the circle, I just want to fight. And so I calmed it down a little bit. We laid out a game plan, I stuck to it, I just tried my best to take my shots. Take what was there, not rush anything. And the finish happened on its own."

Christian Lee continued his post-fight interview by saying:

"The confidence comes from all the hard work. There's no way to fake it in this game. I said it in the last fight. I thought I won it. At 50%. This is my performance at 100%. Ok Rae Yoon is without a doubt one of the top lightweight fighters in the world. So respect to him. But I knew this is how it's gonna go down tonight. I knew that the training and hard work that I put in was going to be enough to get it done. And here I am, I'm happy to be with my baby girls."

Christian Lee was also informed by Chilson that he had earned a $50,000 bonus for his incredible second-round knockout of Ok Rae Yoon.

