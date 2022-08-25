ONE 160 predictions: Who gets the $50,000 bonuses?

ONE Championship started dishing out $50,000 bonuses late last year, and ONE 160 features a plethora of fighters who could bring home fat paychecks with exceptional performances.

The Asian martial arts organization rewards athletes who showcase incredible “gameness” in their fights, and who are looking to finish their opponents as opposed to cruising to decision wins.

Some very lucky fighters, like British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison and ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, have even been able to take double the amount for single performances.

ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26. Here are three fighters are likely to make bank by the end of the night.

#3. ONE 160 headliner Christian Lee

Former ONE lightweight world champion Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee has been waiting since late last year for another crack at Ok Rae Yoon — an opportunity to erase the past and right his wrongs from the first bout.

At ONE 160, the Singaporean-American superstar finally gets his wish and will face the lanky South Korean once more in the circle.

Lee believes he did more than enough to win every scoring category in their first encounter. Unfortunately, the decision swung in Ok’s favor. But the 24-year-old says he picked up one crucial lesson, and that’s to never leave matters at the hands of the judges.

If Lee beats Ok and reclaims the lightweight throne, it will likely be via technical knockout. A finish over his tormentor, who has only been stopped once in 19 fights, should be more than enough to net him the bonus he craves.

#2. ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le

Truth be told, Thanh Le and Tang Kai are dead even on paper, so much so that it’s hard to predict who will win this fight and take the ONE featherweight world title home.

Even seasoned analysts have difficulty sharing their thoughts on this explosive matchup.

While the result could definitely swing either way, Thanh Le enjoys the benefit of the doubt in this one, as the reigning ONE featherweight world champion. The consensus is that Le’s laserlike striking trumps Tang’s raw power and blinding speed.

Look for Le to catch Tang coming in, perhaps tagging the Chinese firecracker with his signature right hand as he overcomits on an ill-advised combination.

One thing’s for certain, this fight will be over quick, and the winner is sure to be $50,000 richer after ONE 160.

#1. Singapore’s own, Amir Khan

ONE Championship’s second-best finisher Amir Khan made a triumphant return from injury and to the featherweight division at ONE X earlier this year. Despite his win, he said he was a bit disappointed with his performance and vowed to put up a more exciting fight in his next outing.

At ONE 160, he gets a chance to put on a show against a fellow finisher in Malaysian star Keanu Subba. The Kuala Lumpur native is also coming off a huge win against Demetrious Johnson’s protege James Yang at ONE 156.

With 17 combined finishes in 21 knockouts, you can expect a war between Khan and Subba. The fact that they represent neighboring countries that have a rich history with each other is only icing on the cake.

Subba has shown incredible skill on the ground throughout his stint in ONE Championship, but Khan will certainly not back down from a grappling showdown. However, it may be Khan’s superior striking that will vault him to a performance worthy of a bonus.

