"Toughed out a win over a highly touted prospect" - Gianni Subba on Keanu Subba's win over James Yang at ONE 156

Gianni Subba was impressed with his brother Keanu Subba's win over James Yang at ONE 156. Yang is a tough competitor, so getting back in the win column against him was no easy task.

Gianni Subba shared his thoughts on his brother's performance via Instagram:

"Super proud of @keanusubba. Toughed out a win over a highly touted prospect. People forget that Keanu is one of the best in the world, and today we reminded everyone. #teamsubba back online."

Keanu Subba came into his fight against Yang on the heels of consecutive losses for the first time in his professional career. Though the losses were against elite competition, Subba knew he needed to get a big win at ONE 156 and that is exactly what he did.

Yang is a highly touted prospect in the ONE Championship bantamweight division. A win over such a fighter for Keanu Subba has really helped him gain a ton of momentum back on his side. After suffering back-to-back losses, a win like that is a major confidence booster.

Gianni Subba focusing on creating a champion rather than fighting

Gianni Subba is the co-owner of SOMA Fight Club in Bali, which has been taking up a lot of his time recently. He runs the day-to-day operations of the gym and helps train the fighters to be the best in the world. Subba previously spoke about wanting to train home-grown talent into world champions in an interview with ONE Championship:

“Obviously, the greatest goal for us is to have a local-grown talent to reach the pinnacle of the sport within a World Championship, but it is going to take time. We are not going to say we will do it in a year or two years. We are going to take some time because we have the ability.”

Even though Subba is from Malaysia, the gym is located in Indonesia. Right now, SOMA Fight Club is focused on harnessing local talent and building them up to become the next ONE world champion.

They already had their first crack at it when Paul Lumihi took the cage but ultimately lost to fellow bantamweight Jhanlo Sangiao. Subba knows that it is going to take some time to create the first-ever Indonesian world champion, but it is something he is dedicated to making happen no matter what.

