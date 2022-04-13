"At the end of the day, I’m fighting James Yang, not Demetrious Johnson" - Keanu Subba unfazed by James Yang's credentials

Keanu Subba is well aware of who James Yang is ahead of their featherweight match at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Yang has only one professional fight under his belt but he’s honed his craft at AMC Pankration as Demetrious Johnson’s training partner. Johnson is considered among the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, but Subba knows he won’t be fighting ‘Mighty Mouse’ inside the circle.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Subba admitted he’s in awe of the caliber of fighters at AMC Pankration. However, the Malaysian fighter knows he won't be standing across 'Mighty Mouse' in the cage:

“He’s training with the best in the world, man. Those guys are the best of the best. They know everything about the game. But at the end of the day, I’m fighting James Yang, not Demetrious Johnson.”

Nevertheless, Subba believes he’s fully capable of finishing Yang anywhere in the circle:

“I can finish him on the feet or the ground. If it goes to the ground, I’m even more confident of that finish.”

Keanu Subba feels confident he can finish James Yang

In terms of experience, Keanu Subba is leaps ahead of the 32-year-old Yang. Subba, who’s five years younger than his opponent, has 12 professional fights under his belt. He’s also won a regional title in Malaysia before joining ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old said that his experience will be his biggest advantage over Yang and expressed confidence in adding another finish to his record.

Keanu Subba has an incredible 100% finishing rate in his professional career victories. Overall, the lanky featherweight holds four submissions and three knockouts in his seven wins. He added:

“I believe I’ll have an advantage in the grappling department and also in the striking section. Obviously, my experience will be the number one advantage that I have, and I think I’d do better at mixing it up than him. In short, I’d be better everywhere. I believe I’m a finisher. Every second or moment of the fight, I can finish the fight. That’s my thing. If I don’t get the finish, I just got to do my best. My job is to go out there and perform to my best abilities.”

Edited by Aziel Karthak