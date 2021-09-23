Demetrious Johnson bares thoughts on Rodtang fight in ONE: Revolution fight week vlog

The ONE Championship: Revolution fight week vlog has just been released, and spoiler alert, it has Demetrious Johnson in it. It's also a fantastic 10-minute preview into one of the biggest events of the year for the Singapore-based promotion.

All the stars are in the Lion City for an incredible show, including former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. 'Mighty Mouse' is the current ONE Championship flyweight world Grand Prix champion.

Demetrious Johnson is in town to corner longtime training partner James Yang, who is making his professional mixed martial arts debut.

Johnson is scheduled to make his highly anticipated return to action this December 5 at ONE X, the promotion's blockbuster 10th-anniversary event. He takes on ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a one-of-a-kind special mixed-rules martial arts contest.

The first and third rounds of the fight will be contested under the ONE Super Series Muay Thai ruleset. The second and fourth rounds will be fought under the global mixed martial arts ruleset in ONE Championship.

“Rodtang, he’s the terminator, the Iron Man. I’ve seen him fight multiple times live and I’ve seen him get hit with some nasty shots. He just walked right through it. For me, it’s a good opportunity. When they made that announcement, it was about doing something out of the box,” Demetrious Johnson said in the video while warming up with Yang.

What's Demetrious Johnson's plan against Rodtang?

The MMA legend then shared a sneak peek of the kind of strategy he will bring into the circle in this special mixed-rules bout. As expected, he doesn't exactly seem to be planning on trading strikes with one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet.

“I’m not going to go out there and fight the Muay Thai guy. I’ll get eat up alive. I’m not a Muay Thai guy. I’m not a Muay Thai world champion, and I know that. I think that gives me my greatest asset. It’s that I know that I’m not better than him in Muay Thai,” Demetrious Johnson said. “It’s going to be fun. I’m super excited about it. I just think it’s going to be fun.”

Also getting airtime in the vlog episode is former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang. 'The Burmese Python' will be in his friend Martin Nguyen's corner when the Vietnamese-Australian faces Kim Jae Woong in a featherweight title eliminator. And of course, the Lee family are in town, with both Christian and Victoria set to see action.

ONE Championship: Revolution broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, September 24.

Watch the vlog episode below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari