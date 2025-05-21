Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Angelo Leo steps into enemy territory to defend his IBF featherweight world title against Japan's Tomoki Kameda.

Ad

In August 2024, Leo secured the Knockout of the Year in a ten-round war against Luis Alberto Lopez. The American's highlight-reel finish earned him the IBF featherweight world title and many new fans.

On May 24, Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) returns to action for the first time since becoming a featherweight champion.

The 31-year-old will travel to Osaka, Japan, to take on former world champion Tomoki Kameda (42-4, 23 KOs), who will undoubtedly be the fan favorite in his hometown.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Kameda is coming off back-to-back wins in 2024 against Kevin Villanueva and Lerato Dlamini.

In the co-main event, Pedro Taduran (17-4-1, 13 KOs) will defend his IBF strawweight world title for the first time. The Filipino champion secured the strap with a ninth-round finish against Ginjiro Shigeoka in July 2024.

Similar to Leo, Taduran is stepping into enemy territory for an immediate rematch against Shigeoka. The 25-year-old challenger holds a professional boxing record of 11-1, including nine knockout wins.

Ad

Ad

Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda: Date, start time, venue

Leo and Kameda will headline the May 24 event promoted by 3150 Fight. Seven bouts are scheduled for the Yamato Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Friday's fight card is expected to start around 4:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. CT / 1:00 a.m. PT. The main event ringwalks could take place at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. CT / 3:00 a.m. PT.

Ad

How to watch Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda

The IBF featherweight world title bout between Angelo Lee and Tomoki Kameda will air exclusively on ProBox TV.

Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda: Full fight card

Main event: Angelo Leo (25-1) vs. Tomoki Kameda (42-4) - IBF featherweight title

Co-main event: Pedro Taduran (17-4-1) vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka (11-1) - IBF strawweight title

Ad

Hiroki Hanabusa (14-4-5) vs. Matcha Nakagawa (17-2-2) - 126 pounds

Vencent Lacar (9-0) vs. Ryo Mandokoro (5-0) - 115 pounds

Raymond Poon KaiChing (10-3-1) vs. Shuri Oka (4-1) - 112 pounds

Mitsuro Brandon Tajima (12-1) vs. Herbert Matovu (6-1) - heavyweight

Sukrit Nakpreecha (6-2) vs. Daigoro Marumoto (1-0) - 135 pounds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.