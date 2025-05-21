Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Angelo Leo steps into enemy territory to defend his IBF featherweight world title against Japan's Tomoki Kameda.
In August 2024, Leo secured the Knockout of the Year in a ten-round war against Luis Alberto Lopez. The American's highlight-reel finish earned him the IBF featherweight world title and many new fans.
On May 24, Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) returns to action for the first time since becoming a featherweight champion.
The 31-year-old will travel to Osaka, Japan, to take on former world champion Tomoki Kameda (42-4, 23 KOs), who will undoubtedly be the fan favorite in his hometown.
Kameda is coming off back-to-back wins in 2024 against Kevin Villanueva and Lerato Dlamini.
In the co-main event, Pedro Taduran (17-4-1, 13 KOs) will defend his IBF strawweight world title for the first time. The Filipino champion secured the strap with a ninth-round finish against Ginjiro Shigeoka in July 2024.
Similar to Leo, Taduran is stepping into enemy territory for an immediate rematch against Shigeoka. The 25-year-old challenger holds a professional boxing record of 11-1, including nine knockout wins.
Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda: Date, start time, venue
Leo and Kameda will headline the May 24 event promoted by 3150 Fight. Seven bouts are scheduled for the Yamato Arena in Osaka, Japan.
Friday's fight card is expected to start around 4:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. CT / 1:00 a.m. PT. The main event ringwalks could take place at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. CT / 3:00 a.m. PT.
How to watch Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda
The IBF featherweight world title bout between Angelo Lee and Tomoki Kameda will air exclusively on ProBox TV.
Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda: Full fight card
Main event: Angelo Leo (25-1) vs. Tomoki Kameda (42-4) - IBF featherweight title
Co-main event: Pedro Taduran (17-4-1) vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka (11-1) - IBF strawweight title
Hiroki Hanabusa (14-4-5) vs. Matcha Nakagawa (17-2-2) - 126 pounds
Vencent Lacar (9-0) vs. Ryo Mandokoro (5-0) - 115 pounds
Raymond Poon KaiChing (10-3-1) vs. Shuri Oka (4-1) - 112 pounds
Mitsuro Brandon Tajima (12-1) vs. Herbert Matovu (6-1) - heavyweight
Sukrit Nakpreecha (6-2) vs. Daigoro Marumoto (1-0) - 135 pounds