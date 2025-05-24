The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda bout is officially in the books. The boxing event took place at Intex Osaka in Japan on May 24. The event was promoted by 3150 Fight and featured seven bouts across six different weight categories.

This article recaps the fights and breaks down the Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda full results.

Main event: Featherweight- Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda

Reigning IBF featherweight champion Angelo Leo defended his title for the first time against Tomoki Kameda, who entered the bout aiming to become a two-division world champion after previously holding the WBO bantamweight title.

The fight kick-off with both the fighters exchanging blows in a constant back-and-forth fashion. Kameda impressed fans by showcasing his speed, power and crisp movement inside the ring.

Momentum swayed in favor of Leo in the later rounds as the body shots were taking a toll on the challenger, forcing him to fight on the back foot. As a result, Leo was able to defend his title as he secured a majority decision victory after a hard-fought 12-round battle.

Official result: Angelo Leo def. Tomoki Kameda via majority decision (116-112, 115-113, 114-114)

Undercard results

Straweight - Pedro Tarudan vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka

The IBF minimumweight world title was on the line in the co-main event. The fight was a rematch, as Tarudan defeated Shigeko via TKO in their first bout. Taduran’s size advantage was evident throughout the fight, and he used it to maintain pressure, landing flurries of punches against his Japanese opponent along the ropes. His relentless pressure and steady composure ultimately secured him a split-decision victory.

Shigeoka was visibly exhausted at the end of the fight and had to be carried out on a stretcher to receive immediate medical attention. As a result, the Filipino boxer improves his record to 18-4-1.

Official result: Pedro Tarudan def. Ginjiro Shigeoka via split decision (118-110, 115-113, 113-115)

Heavyweight - Mitsuro Brandon Tajima vs. Herbert Matovu

Further down the card, Mitsuro Brandon Tajima locked horns with Herbert Matovu in a heavyweight clash. In this fight, Matovu being the lighter man, showcased a significant speed advantage and was able to get the better of Tajima in exchanges.

In the fifth round of the bout, Matovu landed combination punches that overwhelmed the Japanese boxer and prompted the referee to stop the fight, resulting in a TKO victory for Tajima.

Official result: Herbert Matovu def. Mitsuro Brandon Tajima via TKO in round five (2:36)

Featherweight - Hiroki Hanabusa vs. Matcha Nakagawa

This bout was a closely contested technical affair, as both fighters had respect for the other person's ability. Hanabusa used his prominent jab to his advantage while Nakagawa waited for openings to land his shots.

Hanabusa was able to secure a split decision victory at the end of the contest, making him 3-2 in his last five fights.

Official result: Hiroki Hanabusa def. Matcha Nakagawa via split decision (76-75, 75-76, 76-75)

Lightweight - Sukrit Nakpreecha vs. Daiguro Marumoto

Sukrit Nakpreecha faced Daiguro Marumoto in a lightweight bout on the undercard. This was Marumoto's second-ever professional boxing fight. He showed up with an impressive performance, looking sharp with his movement and controlling the pace of the fight.

In the second round, he landed power punches that overwhelmed Nakpreecha and caused the referee to stop the fight. As a result, he improved his professional record to 2-0.

Official result: Daiguro Marumoto def. Sukrit Nakpreecha via TKO in round two (2:12)

Super flyweight - Vencent Lacar vs. Ryo Mandokoro

Undefeated boxers Vencent Lacar and Ryo Mandokoro locked horns on the undercard. In this fight, Mandokoro made a statement by securing a round five TKO victory against Lacar in a high-stakes bout.

The Japanese boxer landed a series of unanswered punches in round five, which urged the referee to intervene and stop the bout. As a result, the 24-year-old moves to 6-0, proving himself a legitimate contender for super flyweight gold.

Official result: Ryo Mandokoro def. Vendent Lacar via TKO in round five (2:05)

Flyweight - Raymond Poon KaiChing vs. Shuri Oka

Suri Oka was able to establish control in this fight from the get-go, working behind his jab and keeping Raymond Poon KaiChing on his back foot. He was able to trap KaiChing against the ropes on multiple occasions during the fight.

Midway through round three, Oka landed clean power shots that rocked his opponent and prompted the referee to call an end to the contest.

Oka showcased his highly polished boxing pedigree and improved his boxing record to 5-1 with the stoppage victory.

Official result: Shuri Oka def. Raymond Poon KaiChing via TKO in round three (2:24)

