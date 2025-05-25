  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda: Full video highlights

Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda: Full video highlights

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified May 25, 2025 05:06 GMT
Angelo Leo defended his title against Tomoki Kameda. [Image courtesy: @boxingscene on Instagram]
Angelo Leo defended his title against Tomoki Kameda. [Image courtesy: @boxingscene on Instagram]

Reigning IBF featherweight champion Angelo Leo faced Tomoki Kameda for the first defense of his title. The event took place in Osaka, Japan, and was capped off by the captivating 12-round main event showdown.

Ad

Leo entered the ring with a professional record of 25-1. He captured the IBF featherweight title by securing a tenth-round knockout victory against Luis Alberto Lopez in his last outing.

On the other hand, Kameda is a former holder of the WBO bantamweight title, having won the belt against the then-undefeated Paulus Ambunda in 2013. He secured a split decision victory over Lerato Dlamini in his last outing and boasted an impressive professional record of 42-4 before stepping into the ring this weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the final pre-fight face-off below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Both boxers started the fight on the front foot, with Kameda working behind his sharp jab, and Leo investing early into the body with accurate blows. The early rounds of the bout were extremely competitive, with both boxers exchanging combination punches.

In the later rounds, momentum began to sway in favor of the champion, as the body shots began to take a toll on the challenger, forcing him on the back foot. Despite Kameda's best efforts, Leo's precision and volume punches proved too much to handle.

Ad

After 12 hard-fought rounds of boxing action, the judges declared Leo the winner via majority decision. They scored the contest (116-112, 115-113, 114-114) in favor of the reigning champion.

Check out the Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda fight highlights below:

About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications