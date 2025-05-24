Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda: Live round-by-round updates

The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight championship boxing match. It serves as the headline bout of 3150 Fight's seven-fight event at Yamato Arena, in Osaka, Japan.

The two men compete over twelve rounds, and Leo enters the matchup with a 25-1 record, consisting of a respectable 12 wins via TKO/knockout. Meanwhile, the seasoned Kameda is 42-4, with 23 stoppage wins. For Leo, the bout is his first defense of his newly acquired IBF featherweight title.

Kameda, though, is familiar with competing and holding championship gold. Unfortunately, DraftKings Sportsbook prefers Leo's youth and tenacity, listing him as a -525 favorite, while Kameda is a +380 underdog. The card starts at 1:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans.

Local Japanese fans, though, can catch the fights at 2:00 PM J.S.T. (Japan Standard Time). However, the main event is expected to start at around 7:00 AM E.T. / 4:00 AM P.T. / 8:00 PM J.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the featherweight title fight.

Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

