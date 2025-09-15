  • home icon
  • "Anik not used to that" - Fans try to clear up suggestions of Jon Anik being snubbed during Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford broadcast 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 15, 2025 04:45 GMT
Fans react to a broadcast moment involving Jon Anik. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Jon Anik found himself at the center of an unusual talking point during the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford broadcast. Viewers noticed a brief exchange with Andre Ward and Max Kellerman that some thought looked like a snub.

Boxing fans on social media soon pointed out the difference in broadcast styles between sports. In UFC commentary, where Anik usually operates, the booth is more conversational, and commentators engage directly with each other. Boxing, however, has long favored an approach where broadcasters deliver their analysis straight into the camera.

Check out the video below:

Fans explained that Anik’s instinct to expect eye contact was natural, but his colleagues were simply following boxing convention. One fan wrote:

"In boxing, they talk to the camera. Anik not used to that."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"In UFC, they talk to each other in boxing; they talk to the person watching."
"The UFC’s on-camera commentary style is much more casual. Just a difference in what they’re used to, and Anik was trying to break them out of what they’re used to [which is talking to the viewer through the lens."
"Everyone is misrepresenting this. Anik knows they don’t look at each other typically in boxing. So when he saw Max turn to look at him, he told Max, 'You can look at me if you want to, it’s alright', meaning, do it whatever way you want, don't feel like you need to look at me."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to a broadcast moment involving Jon Anik. [Screenshots courtesy: @StephBoyarthree on X]
Jon Anik explains key challenge in preparing for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford broadcast

Jon Anik’s return to boxing commentary during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event in Las Vegas gave him a fresh look at the differences between the two sports.

Anik, long recognized as one of the leading voices of the UFC, joined Max Kellerman and Andre Ward for the high-profile broadcast. He noted that preparing for boxing required a longer study process compared to MMA, with full fights taking more time to break down. Speaking in an interview with 'The Schmo', Anik said:

“It’s interesting. When you sit down to watch film, a lot of these fights [in boxing] take you an hour to ingest. There aren’t a lot of finishes. So the film study is definitely prolonged. … I think the biggest challenge of the preparation was just that the 36-minute fights take an hour to ingest compared to a first-round [UFC] knockout.”
More from Sportskeeda
bell-icon Manage notifications