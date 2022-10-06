“I will smash her” - Anissa Meksen has her own prediction on her match with Stamp Fairtex

Striking superstar Anissa Meksen expects to halt Stamp Fiartex's momentum when they square off in a special rules match on January 14 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meksen will be in her comfort zone when the opening bell sounds, with Muay Thai rules in the first round. They'll then shift to MMA rules for the second round (if necessary), before switching back to Muay Thai for the third and final round.

Regardless, Meksen feels as though her striking prowess will be too much for Stamp to handle. In fact, the French native eyes a flawless performance.

In a recent interview with SCMP MMA, Meksen said:

"I think I will smash her and I will not [get] hurt, for sure."

Catch the full interview below:

Anissa Meksen riding four-fight win streak

The 34-year-old picked up her fourth straight victory at ONE on Prime Video 2, besting Daokongfah Banchamek by way of unanimous decision.

Meksen is unbeaten (3-0) since joining ONE FC back in 2021. Prior to that, she amassed an impressive resume fighting for Glory Kickboxing. She attained the Women's Super Bantamweight Championship twice, while making three successful title defenses.

The lethal striker made her ONE debut against Cristina Morales; finishing her in what was a kickboxing bout. Since then, she has rattled off back-to-back decision wins in Muay Thai contests.

Meksen will be venturing into hostile territory to face Stamp Fairtex in January. However, she's unfazed about both the setting as well as her opponent's takedowns.

In her ONE on Prime Video 2 post-fight interview, Anissa Meksen said:

"SHe's a dancer. I'm a real fighter, simply"

Beating Stamp in January will make it five straight victories for Meksen; a streak she has only achieved once thus far in her career. Not only that, but if they make it to the second round and she prevails, it'll prove to everyone that she's a force to be reckoned with in MMA.

Anissa Meksen's special rules superfight with Stamp Fairtex is scheduled to take place on January 14 at ONE on Prime Video 6. Expect to see fireworks once the cage door closes behind these two competitors.

