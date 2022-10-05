“I got the job done” - Anissa Meksen frustrated by Dangkongfah Banchamek’s clinching in their match

Anissa Meksen may have chalked up her third straight win in ONE Championship, but the way she took it wasn’t what she initially wanted.

Meksen dominated Dangkongfah Banchamek to take the unanimous decision at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III this past weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion put on a masterclass against Dangkongfah. However, the unstoppable performance she delivered wasn’t the one she intended on doing.

Meksen said in an interview with the South China Morning Post’s Nic Atkin that she wanted to knock out Dangkongfah, but the Thai fighter’s constant clinching ultimately became a frustration.

Anissa Meksen said:

“I’m happy that I got the job done. I won, so I’m happy. It’s not my best performance, but a win is a win.”

She added:

“I really wanted a knockout, of course. But she just wanted to clinch [with] me. When the fight is close like this, it’s very difficult to knock [someone] out. Since she doesn’t act like me, she just waits and she only wants to clinch, it’s very difficult to find a way.”

Meksen was relentless in her approach and battered Dangkongfah any way she wanted. Despite the onslaught, Dangkongfah managed to hang on and displayed an innate toughness to stay standing.

Still, the fight was Meksen’s to take and she scored the win through sheer offensive force.

Catch the full interview below:

Anissa Meksen and Stamp Fairtex trade barbs

Anissa Meksen is undoubtedly a menace inside the circle, and she brings that fiery attitude outside of it, too.

Following her annihilation of Dangkongfah, Meksen eviscerated Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex on the microphone during her post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson.

Stamp and Anissa Meksen are set to fight in a mixed-rules bout at ONE on Prime Video 6 in January 2023 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. Not wasting any time building up the tension, Meksen blasted her opponent with a few simple words.

Meksen said:

“She’s [Stamp Fairtex] a dancer, I’m a real fighter.”

Not one to take things lightly, Stamp had her own callout of ‘C18’ following her unanimous decision win against Jihin Radzuan on the same card.

Stamp is a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and her transition saw her capture the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship.

Such credentials made Stamp one of the best fighters in the world and she made sure that Meksen knew it.

“Has she ever won anything at all in ONE Championship, like a world title?” Stamp told Chilson in her post-fight interview.

