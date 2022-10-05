“She’s never faced a girl like me” - Anissa Meksen sends an ominous message to Stamp Fairtex

Anissa Meksen is confident going into her match against Stamp Fairtex. The two All-Star athletes have agreed to a Special Rules super fight at ONE on Prime Video 6 in Bangkok, Thailand, and the trash talk has already begun.

The fight is not due until January 14, and Meksen isn't too worried. After all, she has over 100 wins to her name and multiple world titles between Kickboxing and Muay Thai.

In an interview with The South China Morning Post (SCMP) MMA, the French-Algerian athlete said that this will be the toughest fight of Stamp's career:

"I respect all of my opponents. For me, I just take out anyone that’s on my way. I don’t choose any opponent. She’s never faced a girl like me, so we’ll see what happens."

Anissa Meksen is just coming off a dominant win at ONE on Prime Video 2. In her post-fight interview, the 34-year-old was asked about her upcoming mixed rules fight against Stamp. 'C18' responded:

“She’s [Stamp Fairtex] a dancer, I’m a real fighter.”

Anissa Meksen in MMA

The January 14 match between Anissa Meksen and Stamp Fairtex will alternate rounds between Muay Thai and MMA rules. Meksen is highly touted and experienced in Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and Boxing, but has never fought MMA.

Conversely, Stamp Fairtex has experience in Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and MMA. She has even won fights via submission. Meksen, however, is still not intimidated by Stamp's skills.

In an interview, Anissa Meksen said:

“I trained MMA for a long time now, I expect a fight so it’s good for me, it’s a good opportunity so let’s see what happens in January. I’m so happy it’s the first event we’ll do MMA and Muay Thai so I’m happy to do this.”

Stamp Fairtex countered and said in an interview with SCMP:

“She has only punches, that is all ... She’s got nothing. She’s never been a champion in ONE Championship. I’ve held three championships.”

Meksen may not have earned ONE gold, but she is undoubtedly the top contender in her weight class and is long overdue for a world title shot against Janet Todd. Outside of ONE, 'C18' has held world titles in GLORY Kickboxing, ISKA, WAKO, Kunlun, Enfusion, Venum Muay Thai, and a French National Boxing Title, among others.

