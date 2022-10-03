“She’s a dancer, I’m a real fighter” - Anissa Meksen blasts Stamp Fairtex 

Anissa Meksen has always been a vocal presence and her latest verbal assault had nuclear heat when she downplayed Stamp Fairtex.

Meksen is amongst the best strikers of her generation. She came-off a dominant unanimous decision win over Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs Lee III on Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It was during her post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson that Meksen completely brushed off what Stamp is capable of doing inside the Circle.

The seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion will take on Stamp in a mixed rules bout at ONE on Prime Video 6 in Bangkok.

Anissa Meksen told Mitch Chilson that Stamp isn’t a fighter of her caliber and that the former two-sport world champion is more of an entertainer than a martial artist.

She said:

“She’s [Stamp Fairtex] a dancer, I’m a real fighter.”

Meksen’s statement drew a chorus of jeers, bewilderment, and shock from the audience—a crowd that absolutely adores the former ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Nevertheless, Meksen is excited about the opportunity to face Stamp at Axiata Arena in January.

She even revealed that she’s been training in mixed martial arts for a while. She claimed that Stamp, who’s already made a successful transition into the sport, will not be able to surprise her.

“I trained MMA for a long time now, I expect a fight so it’s good for me, it’s a good opportunity so let’s see what happens in January. I’m so happy it’s the first event we’ll do MMA and Muay Thai so I’m happy to do this.”

Anissa Meksen calls for a world title shot

Anissa Meksen is one of the most fearsome competitors in Muay Thai and kickboxing and holds a professional record of 103-5. She's 3-0 in ONE Championship.

‘C18’ has held gold across several organizations, including WBC Muay Thai, Kunlun, Enfusion, and Glory. But the ones she’s still in search of are the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

Following her victory against Dangkongfah, Meksen turned to ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong to appeal for a world title shot against either Janet Todd [reigning ONE kickboxing atomweight world champion] or Allycia Hellen Rodrigues [ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion]. She stated:

“Two years I expected the world title shot for kickboxing belt now it’s my time, my turn, please Yodchatri make this happen.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far