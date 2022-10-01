Stamp Fairtex outlasts Jihin Radzuan in action-packed atomweight war

Atomweight world grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex returned to the circle in U.S. primetime as part of the stacked ONE on Prime Video 2 event on Friday night, September 30.

The No.1-ranked atomweight contender put her spot in the rankings on the line against No.5-ranked contender Jihin Radzuan. With a potential world title shot hanging in the balance, both fighters put the pedal to the metal.

Jihin Radzuan immediately came out putting pressure on Stamp in an attempt to close the distance. Radzuan was able to back the Thai to the fence and clinch in the opening minute.

In an attempt to drag Stamp to the ground, Radzuan found herself on the bottom with Stamp in full mount. 'Shadow Cat' scrambled, getting back to half guard and then on her feet again as the two continued to jockey for position.

Radzuan used her strength to once again back Stamp into the cage and drag her to the canvas. Radzuan controlled Stamp on the ground for the majority of the final minute, but the Thai superstar was able to get back on her feet in the closing moments of the first.

In round two, the two women came out trading leg kicks. After a solid round of grappling, Radzuan opted to stand and trade with the former kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

After eating a few shots, 'Shadow Cat' attempted a takedown, but it was easily defended by Stamp who was able to take Radzuan’s back and threaten with a rear-naked choke. Radzuan was able to defend and turn herself into top position but was unable to land any offense.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship DROPS Jihin Radzuan to start Round 3!



#ONEonPrimeVideo2 #ONEChampionship

Watch live on @primevideo amazon.com/one2

Watch live watch.onefc.com Stamp FairtexDROPS Jihin Radzuan to start Round 3!Watch live on @primevideoWatch live Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 DROPS Jihin Radzuan to start Round 3!#ONEonPrimeVideo2 #ONEChampionship🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch live on @primevideo 👉 amazon.com/one2🌍 Watch live 👉 watch.onefc.com https://t.co/kll6Iaasxp

Stamp Fairtex takes over in the third round against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2

In the third and final round, Stamp Fairtex came out landing a massive right hand that immediately dropped Radzuan. Capitalizing on the opportunity, Stamp leaped onto her opponent, dropping elbows.

Radzuan, now bleeding from the mouth, could only hold on for dear life as she attempted to recover from the blows. As 'Shadowcat' continued to defend, Stamp pushed her to the fence, limiting her movement to prevent potential submission attempts.

With less than a minute to go, Radzuan went for a hail mary arm bar that had Stamp Fairtex wincing in pain, but the atomweight world grand prix champion fought out of it while threatening her own heel hook submission. Radzuan easily defended and gained top position as the final seconds ticked away.

After 15 grueling minutes of action, the judges rendered their decision, awarding Stamp Fairtex the win unanimously. Following the win, Mitch Chilson asked Stamp about her already announced mixed-rules bout with Anissa Meksen at ONE on Prime Video 6 in January.

Poll : 0 votes