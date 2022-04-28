Watch: Anissa Meksen vs. watermelon has a very clear outcome

Anissa Meksen is a very accomplished kickboxer who hits with a ton of power.

ONE Championship recently showed off her abilities in a video posted on Twitter. The caption reads:

"Now THAT'S power [Anissa Meksen]"

It is an impressive show of strength to be able to do this. ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has also performed this watermelon bursting high kick.

After her win at ONE 156, Meksen is demanding a title shot against ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd. In her post-fight interview, she said:

“I want Janet, I’m ready for her, I’m waiting for her. Please, I want Janet Todd for the title shot in kickboxing, please. Put the belt on the table now, I’ve been waiting for a long time [for that fight].”

Anissa Meksen and ONE Championship

Anissa Meksen competes in ONE Championship's kickboxing atomweight division. Most recently, she had a dominant victory over Estonian fighter Marie Ruumet. Prior to this fight, she defeated Cristina Morales via second-round knockout.

Before entering ONE Championship, Meksen held numerous titles in many organizations. These include GLORY Kickboxing, Savate Nationals, French Boxing Federation, Venum Muay Thai, World Boxing Council Muaythai, Kunlun Fight, and Enfusion, among others. She has over 100 wins in kickboxing. Now, she wants gold in ONE Championship.

Janet Todd is the reigning kickboxing champion of the women's atomweight division. She has not defended her title since winning it in February 2020. Todd has taken fights in that time but not as title defenses. Her last bout was a win in April 2021.

Meksen has demanded her title shot and says a champion not defending their title is ridiculous. In a ONE Media Day interview, she stated:

“I want to face Janet Todd because she hasn't fought for one year. She hasn't defended her belt for two years. So it's crazy for me, you know. I am here for the title shot, of course.”

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Meksen said that the champion was afraid to face her:

“I think she’s afraid. I want this fight, you know. I hope ONE Championship makes this fight soon... If she doesn’t want [to fight me] then she can vacate the belt."

Watch Meksen's interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak