“Dance, dance” - Anissa Meksen has fighting words for Stamp Fairtex ahead of mixed-rules fight

Anissa Meksen made her second appearance for ONE Championship at the promotion’s loaded ONE on Prime Video 2 card this past weekend. The French-Algerian striker made easy work of her opponent Dangkongfah Banchamek, earning a unanimous decision victory over the ONE debutant.

Undefeated in ONE, the seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion will face a big step up in competition when she returns to the Circle against fan-favorite and Atomweight World Grand Prix champion, Stamp Fairtex.

The two are slated to square off in the promotion’s second-ever mixed-rules bout. Alternating between MMA and Muay Thai, the bout already has fans excited for the fireworks that are sure to be on display this January.

As if there wasn’t enough hype surrounding the match-up, Anissa Meksen threw some additional fuel on the fire in her post-fight interview, saying:

“She’s [Stamp Fairtex] a dancer, I’m a real fighter.”

Meksen continued her verbal attack backstage in a clip shared by ONE Championship on Instagram.

Stamp Fairtex delivers fiery response to Anissa Meksen at ONE on Prime Video 2

Anissa Meksen wasn’t the only one delivering some trash-talk following a win at ONE on Prime Video 2. Her opponent at ONE on Prime 6 this January, Stamp Fairtex, had a few words for Meksen.

“Has she ever won anything at all in ONE Championship, like a world title?”

Unsuccessful in her world title bid against atomweight queen Angela Lee at the promotion’s 10th-year anniversary mega-event ONE: X, Stamp got back into the win column with a dominant performance against No. 5 ranked contender Jihin Radzuan. ‘Shadow Cat’ entered the bout on a three-fight win streak, but that would be halted with Stamp’s unanimous decision victory.

Following the fight, Stamp turned her attention to Meksen, delivering a response to what the French-Algerian striker said earlier in the evening.

While fans will have to wait a few more months before seeing the two femme fatales throw hands, the war of words will certainly make this matchup even more intense than it already is on paper.

