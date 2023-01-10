Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak wants to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

Supergirl’s win against Ekaterina Vandaryeva in January 2022 was supposed to be another step toward superstardom, but it wasn’t. The 19-year-old won by a controversial split decision, which was questioned by most people, including ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

One year later, she is getting a rematch against Vandaryeva to silence the doubters. During an interview with ONE, the Thai striker had this to say about her mindset going into ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video:

“What hurts me from the last fight was not the opponent. I don’t have any problem with ‘Barbie.’ I want the result to be crystal clear this time so there won’t be any room for arguments. It doesn’t matter if I win or lose, but it must be clear-cut. This time, I am so determined to put on the show. I’d like to show my full capacity.”

The Jaroonsak fighter has an overall Muay Thai/Kickboxing record of 39-5-1. She made her ONE debut in September 2020, winning by a first-round KO. The 19-year-old should have been praised for her success at a young age, but the backlash from her controversial win has overshadowed her potential.

Supergirl struggled with backlash from first fight against Ekaterina Vandaryeva

The criticism that Anna Jaroonsak received after beating Ekaterina Vandaryeva was a bit excessive. Although ‘Supergirl’ is a dangerous fighter, she’s still only 19 years old and learning to manage her emotions. During an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai prospect had this to say about the backlash from her fellow countrymen:

“What got me down the most was trash comments. Most of the comments from foreigners were okay. But from Thai people, some comments were harsh and hurt me. I’d never felt in such a situation. I couldn’t handle those criticisms.”

The Jaroonsak fighter finally gets the long-awaited rematch against Vandaryeva at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, which is free to watch for all North American Amazon Prime subscribers. Supergirl will be back on track to becoming a Muay Thai superstar with a win in the rematch.

Poll : 0 votes