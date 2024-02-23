“Another chance to show my star power” – Jarred Brooks plans to win new fans over in Joshua Pacio rematch in Qatar

Jarred Brooks is looking forward to getting back to fighting in front of another new crowd with his return at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

The event is set to be one of the major cards for ONE Championship this year with the promotion hosting its first event in Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena.

Brooks believes that this is just another opportunity to put on a show by getting the fans invested and defending his strawweight title in the process.

‘The Monkey God’ is set to face off with former champion Joshua Pacio in a rematch that should make for a great contest between the two top fighters in the division.

Jarred Brooks is hoping that this will be similar to their last fight at ONE 164, where he steals the show and makes a name for himself on the world stage.

He told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview:

“It's going to be crazy man, fighting in Qatar. I think that I have a lot of star power that hasn't been shown just because, you know, these first three fights, they were in Singapore during COVID, all of that. While, you know, my first fight to actually get my name out there was in the Philippines and look what that did? So I think that in the Middle East, this is another chance to show my star power.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks doesn’t plan on vacating his throne anytime soon

It only takes a brief moment of hearing Jarred Brooks speak to know that he has big ambitions for his career that he is still yet to fully realize.

Defeating Joshua Pacio for a second time at ONE 166 is just one more step in that process, allowing him to prove himself once and for all to be the best strawweight in the division.

‘The Monkey God’ isn’t one to overlook his opponents and his training proves that but he also has long-term plans that he wants to fulfill.

Turning back ‘The Passion’ and solidifying his title reign is still just the beginning for what Brooks believes is coming soon.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.