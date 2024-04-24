"Another highlight-reel knockout" - Liam Harrison aims for a quick night out against Katsuki Kitano

Liam Harrison is not only excited to get back in action following his long recovery from his injury, but he will also look to add another highlight-reel victory to his already legendary pile of wins.

Harrison is booked for his comeback fight on June 7 at ONE 167, as he takes on Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai match inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The former world title challenger and current No.5-ranked divisional contender has set the record straight for his goal against the 27-year-old Japanese. He shared this during his most recent interview with talkSPORT MMA's YouTube channel.

Liam Harrison claimed:

"So I'm going to be enjoying it. (The fans) will enjoy it, and, hopefully, we will get another highlight-reel knockout, and we'll get a 50 grand bonus as well."

This will be the 38-year-old Brit's first fight under the world's largest martial arts organization since August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1, where he was defeated by former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama via a first-round TKO loss.

Along with the tough loss, the Bad Company athlete also sustained a leg injury from that match, which required a long time of rehabilitation and recovery.

Liam Harrison says he is still open to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match

In 2023, Liam Harrison missed the opportunity to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match due to still recuperating from the multiple ligament tears that he sustained in the Nong-O fight.

However, in another interview, the British combat sports superstar said he is still open to fighting the former undisputed pound-for-pound best boxer in the world if he is given another chance to do so.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7.

