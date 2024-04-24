Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and current fifth-ranked divisional challenger Liam Harrison was supposed to fight boxing legend Floyd Maweather Jr. in a boxing match last year. However, it didn't materialize because Harrison was still recovering from the injury he sustained in the world title fight against former ONE bantamweight king Nong-O Hama in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Despite the fallout of that gigantic showdown with the American superstar, 'Hitman' is not closing on the possibility of facing him if the opportunity is presented again in the future.

Harrison discussed this during his recent interview with talkSPORT MMA, where he narrated:

"I went down to the fight [Floyd Mayweather's fight in the UK] and I was there and I was speaking with all the powers and stuff like that and they were saying listen if he comes back, 'I'll be first in line'. But like you said, that was a bit of a circus show. So I don't know if he will come back. But if he does, let's see."

The Bad Company representative currently owns massive wins in ONE Championship, both highlight-reel finishes against Muangthai PK Saenchai and Mohammed Bin Mahmoud. However, after falling short to Nong-O in his last appearance, the striking veteran seeks redemption in his comeback fight after a lengthy layoff due to recovery from multiple ligament tears on his knee.

Liam Harrison prepares for the tough challenge of Katsuki Kitano on June 7

After almost two years of sabbatical, Liam Harrison is finally back inside the ring to face 27-year-old up-and-coming Japanese contender Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai match at ONE 167 on June 7.

They will exchange powerful strikes inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and the 38-year-old veteran is out to prove that he's still one of the top fighters in the world despite his age.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7.