Current fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai divisional contender Liam Harrison is ecstatic about his return to action after a long road of recovery from his injured leg, which sustained multiple ligament tears.

Harrison is set to face Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash on June 7. The bout will occur as part of the loaded ONE 167 card, which will happen inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his much-awaited comeback, the British combat sports superstar caught up with Sportskeeda MMA to discuss his mindset heading into his match with the Japanese contender. Liam Harrison shared:

"I always trained my whole career throughout my 20s, and through all my mid-30s. I always trained harder than anyone in the gym and if I'm going to fight, no matter who it's against, knowing I've done that, I won't be bothered, you know what I mean?"

The 38-year-old veteran also revealed that he flew back home to Leeds for his training camp. He was joined by the young fighters of Bad Company to help in his preparations and added:

"But now I'm back and I'm f***king back mixing it with all the young kids in our gym we've got like really top-level up-and-coming youngsters in our gym and I'm wiping the floor with them again."

Liam Harrison promises to display a blistering performance against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

With the anticipation, hunger, and determination to get his hand raised on June 7 at ONE 167, Liam Harrison vows to put on a show for the fans and secure his third win under the world's largest martial arts organization.

The former world title challenger also added that as long as he is fighting, he wants to stack more highlight-reel knockout victories to further cement his legacy as one of the most exciting fighters in history.

ONE 167 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.

