Liam Harrison targets a "f***king blistering performance" in ONE 167 return after horrific injury over a year ago

British combat sports superstar Liam Harrison will try to make everyone remember that he is still one of the best fighters on the planet when he returns inside the ring on June 7 at ONE 167. There, he will face Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai match inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

During his most recent appearance on Sportskeeda MMA's YouTube channel for an interview, Harrison said he is eyeing an outstanding performance against an up-and-coming contender 11 years younger than him.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger claimed:

"I'm not bothered if he's if he's 10 to 12 years younger. I don't think that matters. He's going to be young, hungry, he's going to be looking to make a name for himself off me. I'm going to be looking to get in there and put on a f***king blistering performance."

See the interview below:

This marks Liam Harrison's official return to action after suffering a devastating opening-round TKO loss to Nong-O Hama in August 2022, which also caused a nasty injury that tore multiple ligaments in his leg.

The injury needed a long and grueling recovery process that forced the Bad Company representative to watch from the sidelines for over a year. Currently, his training camp for his highly anticipated comeback has kicked off.

Liam Harrison not rushing to face top fighters Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo in his return

As much as he wants to fight the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and No. 1-ranked division contender Nico Carrillo in his revenge tour, Liam Harrison is practicing patience due to the fact that he is coming off an injury and a long hiatus.

The 38-year-old striking maestro wants to take things slow and steady on his path back to another potential world title shot.

ONE 167 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.

Poll : Will Liam Harrison have a triumphant return in ONE Championship after a long layoff? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback