ONE Championship: Liam Harrison wants to add more "crazy wars" under his belt before he calls it a day

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison may be at the tail end of his professional career, but his mentality of putting up an incredible show for the fans remains the same.

This is what he shared during his recent interview with Sky Sports. Speaking to the famous sports channel, Harrison explained that he wants to sustain his figure as a fighter who crafts incredible and unforgettable performances, which adds more legend to his legacy.

The 38-year-old British superstar claimed:

"I just want to get in there, have some highlight reel knockouts, some crazy wars as I have done throughout my whole career, and enjoy myself."

Liam Harrison came up short in his attempt to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion against Nong-O Hama in August 2022 when he received a first-round TKO loss and multiple ligament tears on his leg.

Prior to that championship defeat, 'Hitman' scored back-to-back stoppage victories over Mohammed Bin Mahmoud (in January 2020 at ONE: A New Tomorrow) and Muangthai PK Saenchai (in April 2022 at ONE 156) to earn a challenge at the coveted crown.

Liam Harrison returns to action on June 7 at ONE 167 versus Katsuki Kitano

After a lengthy layoff that saw him recover from that nasty leg injury, Liam Harrison will be returning to action on June 7 when he takes on the tough Japanese contender Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai battle.

Their scheduled three-round war will be part of the stacked ONE 167 card, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be Harrison's chance to prove that he has more fight left in his professional career and that he can still perform under the bright lights of the global stage. Furthermore, it will be pivotal for him to keep his place in the top five rankings.

ONE 167 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.

