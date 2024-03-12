“If you’ve got power, you’re gonna go very far” – Liam Harrison on achieving success with Muay Thai in 4-ounce gloves

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison believes that having one-shot power in today’s version of the Muay Thai fights in smaller gloves could help a fighter catapult to stardom much faster than before.

Appearing as a guest on The City Life Project’s YouTube channel, Harrison differentiated the approach of the fighters of the current era versus how athletes before fought, as he expounded:

“So I fought all those Thai legends under the traditional Muay Thai rulesets, traditional Muay Thai rules, scoring five rounds, three minutes, 8-ounce gloves, like today, it’s different. It's three rounds, it's fast, it's hard, you don't have to be that technically good to be to get ahead in this this ruleset with the 4-ounce Muay Thai gloves and stuff like you have to be fit, you have to be tough, and if you've got power, you're gonna go very far.”

See the interview below:

This reality has hit Liam Harrison because, in his five fights in ONE Championship, he was only able to win two and drop the other three.

Unlike before, when he was dominating his opposition in the traditional Muay Thai ruleset, he captured multiple world titles in different organizations.

Although his recent performances may also be attributed to Father Time catching up with him, he still believes the changes to the sport’s ruleset have greatly affected the result of his bouts and fellow fighters who bring a more technical approach to each of their fights.

Liam Harrison believes that fighters can’t do different stuff with 4-ounce gloves

Just like his previous statement about the 4-ounce gloves in Muay Thai, Liam Harrison still believes that fighters can’t do different stuff with them because the margin of error is very slim, especially when they are pitted against heavy punches with one-shot knockout power.

The Bad Company representative is also raring to get back inside the ring after a lengthy layoff caused by the injury and rehabilitation of his injured leg. Fans are now calling for a legend-versus-legend clash between him and Seksan Or Kwanmuang.